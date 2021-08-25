More

    Apex Legends August 23 Patch Note: Seer’s Substantial Nerf

    Apex Legends’ August 23 patch has finally arrived in game. Here is the information available on this patch focusing on Seer.

    Since Seer’s introduction in Season 10 Emergence, the character was considered far too powerful.

    Luckily for gamers, the long-awaited nerve is finally here. Seer will no longer be the terror he may have been before, he may even become relatively weak.

    We therefore provide you with a comprehensive list of changes that this Apex Legends Patch brings.

    Seer's skin
    Respawn Entertainment / Prime Gaming

    Seer quickly became one of the best legends in Apex Legends.

    Apex Legends August 23 Patch

    A well-deserved nerve for Seer

    • Passive
      • Ellipses of the central circle removed
      • Ping interval: 1.25 to 1.75s
      • FOV: 70 ° to 55 °
      • Range: 8000/22000 to 5500/20000
    • Tactical Ability
      • More Flash on impact
      • Damage Removed
      • Slow 15% when charging / casting ability
      • Time before explosion 1.4s to 1.6s
      • Decrease audio volume
    • Ultimate
      • Cooldown from 90s to 120s
      • Decrease audio volume
    • Various
      • Fixed various errors impacting Seer
      • Volume adjustment when selecting character

    Fixed various bugs

    • Problem caused by “Climatizer FX” fixed
    • Fixed error regarding challenges
    • Fixed the visual bug where the Legends had a grenade in hand when they did not have any in stock. Wattson is still rarely a victim of the bug.
    • Corrected error regarding explosive caches and the use of multiple grenades (these will reappear closed during the day).
    • Fixed Holospray display on Switch

    So here’s the whole Apex Legends August 23 patch. The vast majority of this focuses on Seer and its upgrading. The exact figures were communicated by Shrugtal a respected leaker in the Apex Legends community.

    Hopefully the character isn’t buried after this massive nerf though. Despite everything, the developers are already planning the opposite by announcing the possibility of additional nerves.

    EDIT

    Shortly after the patch rolled out, Respawn made some additional small adjustments. They deactivated the Prowler in Arenas following multiple crashes and fixed a bug that affected the tracking of certain stats.

    Article updated August 24


