    Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: 60 fps soon added on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S

    If the efforts ofUbisoft are now focused on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which has just welcomed its second expansion Paris siege (read our test) and will be supported for another year with other content, as well as the future platform Assassin’s Creed Infinity bringing together the talents of teams from Montreal and Quebec, the previous episode has not been forgotten. We have proof of that this week with a surprise update just announced.

    Assassin's Creed Odyssey 23 08 2021

    Indeed, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the episode in Greece with Kassandra and Alexios, will receive an update 1.6 this Tuesday, August 24 for next-generation consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, via backward compatibility. the changelog is very succinct since this update will just add 60 fps support, and will therefore be quite light.

    Patch size

    • PS4: 470 MB.
    • Xbox One: 370 MB.

    Game improvement

    • This update adds support for 60 fps when the game is run on Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.

    Ubisoft plans to deploy this patch around 8:00 am. If you still haven’t fallen for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Amazon sells it from € 19.99.


