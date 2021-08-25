Audiences: What score for the return of “Koh-Lanta” on Tuesday evening on TF1?

Tuesday evening, TF1 took the head of the hearings with the big return of “Koh-Lanta”. Scheduled for the first time on a Tuesday evening in 12 years, this anniversary edition called “La Légende” enthralled 5.59 million adventurers until 11:45 p.m., for an audience share of 29.3% over 4 years and more and 43.6% for women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50) according to Médiamétrie. On the target of 15-24 year olds, the market share even amounts to 60.0%, unheard of according to the channel for an adventure game launch since 2001.

The launch of the previous season, “The Secret Weapons”, had brought together 5.74 million fans (27.2% of 4+ and 46.0% of FRDA-50) on Friday, March 12. As an indication, on Tuesday January 13, 2009, the kickoff of the first all-star edition of the Adventure Line Productions production, “The return of the heroes”, had been scrutinized by 7.94 million French people (32.0 % of 4+ and 41.3% of FRDA-50).

The saga of France 3 on the rise, M6 suffers

France 3 follows with two new episodes of its summer saga “Judged guilty”, carried by Garance Thénault and Pierre-Yves Bon, who could count until 10:50 pm on an average of 3.34 million French people. The market share is 15.1% (3.7% on the FRDA-50). Last Tuesday, the arrival of this mini-series had marked the minds of 3.27 million followers of the genre (16.3% of 4+ and 4.6% of FRDA-50).

On France 2, a rerun number of the collection “If the walls could speak”, presented by Stéphane Bern and devoted to the White House convinced until 11:10 pm 2.19 million viewers, which represents a market share by 10.4% (4.5% on the FRDA-50). A week ago, they were 2.44 million at the rendezvous (12.4% of the public and 7.2% of the FRDA-50) of another replay of the program.

M6 occupies the fourth place with the second week of diffusion of its French mini-series “They were ten” with Samuel Le Bihan, Guillaume de Tonquédec and Marianne Denicourt. The two episodes aired until 11:10 p.m. interested an average of 1.89 million people and 8.9% of the public. On the commercial target, the market share is 15.2%. Last week, the first two episodes attracted 2.66 million people (13.7% of 4+ and 23.4% of FRDA-50).

Among the other channels, on France 5, the two companions in misfortune of the documentary series “Naked and cheeky” were scrutinized for their part by an average of 835,000 fans (3.7% of the public).