Australia: the zero Covid strategy called into question

In Australia, the zero Covid strategy divides at the highest levels. The Prime Minister of New South Wales considers this strategy “completely unrealistic”, in her own words. And she does not hesitate to say it.

“It’s just not possible”, affirmed yesterday during an interview the patroness of the most populous state of Australia. It thus displays, on the question of this zero Covid strategy, a different opinion from several of its counterparts, in Victoria and Western Australia in particular.

Gladys Berejiklian is categorical: the Delta variant has nullified the ambition to remain Covid free. All the more so, she believes, that the borders will have to reopen and that this step will cause “an influx of cases”. Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to go in his direction: he himself warned yesterday the states and territories of the country that they must prepare for more cases once the country reopens. This after vaccination of 70 to 80% of the population.





Uneven vaccination

Both are advancing the same strategy: protecting the most vulnerable and limiting severe cases and hospitalizations through vaccination.

A vaccination that is progressing at different speeds depending on the state: in Sydney and in the state of New South Wales, the Prime Minister is targeting 70% of people who can be vaccinated having received a double dose by the end of October and 80% by the end of November.

In Sydney, confinement was extended until the end of September. Rather violent protests against containment took place this Saturday, August 21 in Sydney and Melbourne. In early August, soldiers were deployed in the streets of Sydney, to ensure compliance with this confinement.