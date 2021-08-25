Beijing continues to exert pressure in South China Sea, denounces Kamala Harris

From Singapore, where she detailed the foreign policy objectives of the United States, the vice-president also justified the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

US Vice President Kamala Harris accused Beijing on Tuesday of exerting pressure and intimidation on countries around the South China Sea, as Washington seeks to strengthen its alliances with China.

“Beijing continues to exert pressure, intimidate and claim over much of the South China SeaShe said in a speech in Singapore in which she detailed the US administration’s foreign policy objectives in Asia.

“Beijing’s actions continue to undermine the law-based international order and threaten the sovereignty of nations“.

“Long-term commitment” in Asia

It also justified the decision of President Joe Biden to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, a decision “brave and good“. She reiterated that the Americans were prioritizing the ongoing evacuation of foreigners and Afghans at Kabul airport.





Scenes of chaos unfold at Kabul airport where a crowd of Afghans try to flee the Taliban, distraught by the memory of their abuses when they were in power from 1996 to 2000.

The departure of American troops and the return to power of the Taliban have cast doubts once again on the superpower status of the United States, which is trying to reassure its partners.

Kamala Harris on Monday promised a “lasting commitmentFrom the United States to Asia.

The US Vice President is due to end her visit to Singapore on Tuesday and travel to Vietnam in the evening.

Beijing responds firmly

China accused the United States on Tuesday (August 24) of playing law for “establish their hegemony», In response to criticism against Beijing by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

“The United States Can Defame, Oppress, and Bully Other Countries Without Paying a Price“, Retorted a spokesman for Chinese diplomacy, Wang Wenbin, alluding to the American intervention in Afghanistan. “The United States still uses the law to justify its selfishness and establish its hegemony“, He underlined during a regular press briefing.

“But how many people will believe it (still)?“, He asked himself, referring to the situation in Afghanistan which”clearly showsAccording to him, what law is according to the United States.