Benfica Lisbon, Young Boys and Malmö in the Champions League group stage

Spartak Moscow fell in the previous round, the Benfica Lisbon of the excellent Nicolas Otamendi will play in the group stage of the Champions League. The Eagles, who had beaten the PSV 2-1 in the first leg, were ultra-strong in Eindhoven (0-0). However, they played ten for an hour, Verissimo having been sent off in the 32nd. The promising Madueke and Gakpo gave their all. The first shot flush with the post (35th) and lost his duel against Vlachodimos (42nd), who also showed himself twice in a row ahead of Vertessen (85th). Gakpo, him, perfectly served Zahavi whose recovery crashed on the bar (62nd). The Israeli was catastrophic throughout the meeting and notably spoiled a counter in the 63rd.



