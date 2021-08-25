Benfica Lisbon, Young Boys and Malmö in the Champions League group stage

Spartak Moscow fell in the previous round, the Benfica Lisbon of the excellent Nicolas Otamendi will play in the group stage of the Champions League. The Eagles, who had beaten the PSV 2-1 in the first leg, were ultra-strong in Eindhoven (0-0). However, they played ten for an hour, Verissimo having been sent off in the 32nd. The promising Madueke and Gakpo gave their all. The first shot flush with the post (35th) and lost his duel against Vlachodimos (42nd), who also showed himself twice in a row ahead of Vertessen (85th). Gakpo, him, perfectly served Zahavi whose recovery crashed on the bar (62nd). The Israeli was catastrophic throughout the meeting and notably spoiled a counter in the 63rd.
The Young Boys Bern have also qualified: this is the second time in their history, after 2018-2019. After eliminating Slovan Bratislava and then Cluj, the Swiss released Ferencvaros. Winners 3-2 in the first leg, they had a very good match in Hungary (3-2). Zesiger, Fassnacht and Mambimbi scored (5th, 56th, 90th + 3), Siebatcheu missed a penalty (70th) while Maceiras and Ngamaleu touched the opposing amounts (23rd, 63rd). The expulsion of Laidouni, passed through Angers and Chambly, reduced local hopes to nothing (64th).
At last, Malmö eliminated the Ludogorets (2-0, 1-2) after taking out HJK Helsinki and Glasgow Rangers. The young Serbian international Birmancevic scored the visitors’ only goal, with a magnificent free kick. He had already found the way of the nets, on the way out.