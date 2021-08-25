Benzema, Lloris does not digest

Marked with a hot iron by the failure of the Blues at Euro 2020, Hugo Lloris particularly badly lived the rumors around the return of Karim Benzema.



Two months have passed and the regrets are still great for Hugo Lloris, captain of a France team eliminated by Switzerland in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 after a totally astounding scenario. “The regret we had at the end of the match is the same today: the last ten minutes, he also confided in an interview with The Team. It was in our hands, that’s why it hurts even more. No one saw it coming. At 3-1, the match must remain at 3-1. “

But this fiasco against Switzerland is not the only bad memory that the tricolor goalkeeper keeps of this new campaign with the Blues. The player of Tottenham was also disgusted by all the fake-news that circulated following the great comeback of Karim Benzema. “There are so many things that have been said wrongly and through … But to have said that I would have criticized the coach for not having warned me about Karim’s return was totally wrong, he thus assured. It was information that was based on dishonest sources. To say that the executives demanded the return of Karim is as false as to say that they were against his return. “





“Karim was exemplary and didn’t ask for anything, so this controversy bothered me. The coach has always been the only decision-maker, he does not have to justify himself, and me, I have never been concerted for anything. I know where I belong, I am only the captain of the selected players. And I am professional and honest ”, he added, adding, however, that he was not surprised by this controversy: “But I’ve been here for thirteen years, and I know how it goes as soon as the France team is in trouble. “

