Biden calls on Taliban to cooperate by Americans leaving August 31

US President Joe Biden has confirmed that the United States will withdraw from Afghanistan on August 31.

US President Joe Biden praised, in a speech from the White House on Tuesday, the “unprecedented international effort” made in the context of the evacuation operations which have been underway for more than a week in Kabul, where the Taliban seized power by force. 70,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since mid-August, the US head of state said.

“We are on the verge of having accomplished our mission by August 31,” Joe Biden confirmed on Tuesday, on the condition that the Taliban continue to cooperate for the access of evacuees to Kabul airport. “Every day represents an additional risk for our troops”, he insisted, calling on the Taliban to “cooperate”, that is to say to allow “access to the airport to those who must evacuate” .

“A growing threat” of attack

During this speech, the president said he wanted “to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a haven for terrorists”. “The longer we stay there, the more there is a risk of attacks”, referring in particular to the “growing” threat of an attack by the Islamic State group to justify the withdrawal from Kabul.





“The Taliban are working with us for the moment but there is a growing risk that this deal will collapse over time,” continued the President of the United States from Washington. “The legitimacy of a future Taliban government will depend, we will judge the Taliban on the basis of their actions.”