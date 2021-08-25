Bitcoin August 24, 2021 – The price to pay

$ 48,000 test – Bitcoin (BTC) stays below $ 50,000 24 hours after crossing it and then losing within hours. Should we expect a break of a few days before a next attack of this symbolic level, or a fall that would lose the most important gains of recent days?

The daily Bitcoin price (BTC) is offered to you in collaboration with Trading du Coin and its algorithmic trading solution finally accessible to individuals. And using the code JDC5, enjoy 5% discount about TDC services

Moderate correction for Bitcoin

Bitcoin is close to $ 50,000 without being able to cross it again. It climbs to $ 49,857 on Bitfinex today, August 24, 2021. Bitcoin is trading at $ 48,121 at the time of writing. The day is bearish, Bitcoin is currently recording a daily loss of 2.33%.

After breaking through major resistances in the $ 46,000- $ 47,000 zone, the bulls now have to face resistances in the range of $ 50,000 – $ 51,000. Even the announcement of a additional purchase of $ 177 million in Bitcoin by MicroStrategy, was not enough to provide enough momentum to bring Bitcoin above $ 51,000.

For analyst Rekt Capital, the current correction in the price of Bitcoin is normal based on historical data. Bitcoin had to re-test the $ 48,000- $ 49,000 in February 2021, before it could begin a sustainable climb above $ 50,000.

Publication of Rekt Capital – Source: Twitter

Can the correction bring Bitcoin back to levels well below $ 48,000? For some analysts like Will Clemente, a price drop of such magnitude is quite simply excluded :

“You had 3 months to accumulate cheap BTC. The fundamentals have only strengthened. The market does not owe you any pullbacks at this time. “



Publication by Will Clemente – Source: Twitter

Bullish or bearish divergence for Bitcoin?

The price of Bitcoin has increased by around 45% over the past 30 days. Despite this bullish rally, data from Glassnode in its The Week On Chain newsletter of August 23, 2021, shows that the volume of transactions remains at historically low levels, between 175,000 and 200,000 daily transactions. Bitcoin’s on-chain activity fell sharply after the markets collapsed in May 2021, it has not yet seen a bullish rally since.

The number of Bitcoin transactions has dropped to these relatively low levels during the 2016-2017 bull run, when Bitcoin first came close to $ 20,000 as well as during the bear market of 2018-2019, as the price of Bitcoin fell 85% from its all-time high at the time.

Average number of Bitcoin transactions over 14 days adjusted to the entity – Source: Glassnode

The overall supply dynamic remains bullish, however. According to Glassnode, despite this contrast between the sharp rise in the price of Bitcoin and the weak on-chain activity of Bitcoin. The supply of Bitcoins held by HODlers hit an all-time high of 12.69 million BTC this week, erasing the record for October 2020.

For this crypto personality, the admittedly brief rise above $ 50,000 yesterday, August 23, 2021, should be enough to push Bitcoin to $ 55,000.

Is it possible to be gagnant every time? Whether the price of Bitcoin is in great shape, or going through turbulence, Coin Trading offers you to increase your chances of success. Indeed, Trading Du Coin allows individuals to access an algorithmic and 100% automated trading tool. A real trend mechanism, this tool was designed to adapt to market reversals and position itself on the most dynamic crypto assets of the moment. Currently, take advantage of 5% reduction on TDC offers by entering the code JDC5 when subscribing