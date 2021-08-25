Bruno Dumont’s “France”, a satire of the ruthless media world

CINEMA – “We can mystify everything. In the cinema it is not very serious, because we know that it is fiction. But then in the media … ”. In his new film “France”, in theaters this Wednesday, August 25, Bruno Dumont satirizes the media world through the character of France de Meurs (Léa Seydoux), presenter and star reporter for a news channel at the very relative integrity.

On a migrant boat in the Mediterranean or during a meeting with anti-Daesh fighters in the Sahel, France stages its reports, launches “action” and “cut” those it meets and makes them take all the risks. to its technicians. Everything so that its images are “formidable” and that France is “the greatest journalist in France”.

Obsessed with her image and her notoriety, the icon falters when it causes a traffic accident. And we slowly see the cynical veneer of her existence cracking, suddenly seized with very human questions about the way she exercises her profession and the consequences of her actions with viewers, but also with her family.

Bruno Dumont, himself, plays on this power of mystification of images with an opening scene where he makes President Emmanuel Macron interact with France de Meurs during a press conference at the Elysee Palace, an excerpt of which is to discover in the trailer at the top of this article. “Do you realize the degree of mystification of the images? We can mystify everything. In the cinema it is not very serious, because we know that it is fiction. But then in the media … ”, comments the 63-year-old filmmaker to whom we also owe“ Ma Loute ”,“ Jeanne ”or the“ P’tit Quinquin ”series.

The feature film, which he describes as “a mixture of the ancient tragedy” that his heroine goes through, “and the grotesque and heavy comedy”, is not for him to charge against the journalists – “there are some very good and some very bad ”- but is rather interested in the vices and contradictions of this profession anchored in an industry hungry for yield. Interview.

You, I believe, wrote this film after meeting Léa Seydoux. Did you build this character around her?

Bruno Dumont: I’m used to working like that. The personality, the character, the nature, the sensitivity of the person play a lot. Even if I put the actors in a total fiction, I prefer to adjust myself to them rather than ask them to do pirouettes in all directions, and I did the same with Léa Seydoux. When I met her, I had found in her that both sophisticated side, this rather strong amplitude in her character, and I built France like that.

In fact, the profession of actress is not so far from that of a TV star host …

Generally speaking, I think TV and digital screens are the smallest of the big screen in cinema. We make plans, cuts, we go up, we mix. For me, the media make cinema, even if it is with reality. The material broadcast is not false, but it is not totally true. In the cinema it’s clear because we know that we are doing fiction, and when we are in front of a TV screen, we are told that it is true without it always being the case. It questions the representation of reality and the degree of mystification of images. And people’s play is also a form of theater.