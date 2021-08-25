Bruno Dumont’s “France”, a satire of the ruthless media world

CINEMA – “We can mystify everything. In the cinema it is not very serious, because we know that it is fiction. But then in the media … ”. In his new film “France”, in theaters this Wednesday, August 25, Bruno Dumont satirizes the media world through the character of France de Meurs (Léa Seydoux), presenter and star reporter for a news channel at the very relative integrity.
On a migrant boat in the Mediterranean or during a meeting with anti-Daesh fighters in the Sahel, France stages its reports, launches “action” and “cut” those it meets and makes them take all the risks. to its technicians. Everything so that its images are “formidable” and that France is “the greatest journalist in France”.
Obsessed with her image and her notoriety, the icon falters when it causes a traffic accident. And we slowly see the cynical veneer of her existence cracking, suddenly seized with very human questions about the way she exercises her profession and the consequences of her actions with viewers, but also with her family.
Bruno Dumont, himself, plays on this power of mystification of images with an opening scene where he makes President Emmanuel Macron interact with France de Meurs during a press conference at the Elysee Palace, an excerpt of which is to discover in the trailer at the top of this article. “Do you realize the degree of mystification of the images? We can mystify everything. In the cinema it is not very serious, because we know that it is fiction. But then in the media … ”, comments the 63-year-old filmmaker to whom we also owe“ Ma Loute ”,“ Jeanne ”or the“ P’tit Quinquin ”series.
The feature film, which he describes as “a mixture of the ancient tragedy” that his heroine goes through, “and the grotesque and heavy comedy”, is not for him to charge against the journalists – “there are some very good and some very bad ”- but is rather interested in the vices and contradictions of this profession anchored in an industry hungry for yield. Interview.
You, I believe, wrote this film after meeting Léa Seydoux. Did you build this character around her?
Bruno Dumont: I’m used to working like that. The personality, the character, the nature, the sensitivity of the person play a lot. Even if I put the actors in a total fiction, I prefer to adjust myself to them rather than ask them to do pirouettes in all directions, and I did the same with Léa Seydoux. When I met her, I had found in her that both sophisticated side, this rather strong amplitude in her character, and I built France like that.
In fact, the profession of actress is not so far from that of a TV star host …
Generally speaking, I think TV and digital screens are the smallest of the big screen in cinema. We make plans, cuts, we go up, we mix. For me, the media make cinema, even if it is with reality. The material broadcast is not false, but it is not totally true. In the cinema it’s clear because we know that we are doing fiction, and when we are in front of a TV screen, we are told that it is true without it always being the case. It questions the representation of reality and the degree of mystification of images. And people’s play is also a form of theater.
There are a lot of close-ups on the face of Léa Seydoux’s character in “France”, why did you want to film her like that?
I do a work of transfiguration, of representation that is more of a photo novel than anything else. So I exaggerate everything enormously, but only to enlarge the features and to see better. “France” is a satire in which I distinguish between the person and the media industry. I have often found people who were torn between the nobility of a heroic profession, which is in search of the truth, and the machine behind which grinds it all.
The character of France is a paradox in my film: she is totally part of the media system, she embodies it; but at the same time she is endowed with an extreme sensitivity, realizes what she is doing and questions her integrity. She embodies the complexity of women, and of human nature more generally. We are all balanced between our turpitude and our grace. It is a transfiguration of a world, and not a chronicle on a French journalist.
The film also raises the question of “aesthetically correct” in the media, when the character of Blanche Gardin is ecstatic in particular in front of the “beautiful faces” of children on a migrant boat in the Mediterranean …
On television, and on screens more widely, the good has turned into the beautiful. Even when an event is tragic, it enters the realm of the spectacular, of the aesthetic. It is extremely serious because it removes the nature of reality, to transform it into a kind of journalistic aesthetic. A plane that crashes is “great” because it is a glaring event that ends up spilling over into drama, and journalists are well aware of it. All the more so on the continuous news channels where you have to fill the antenna.
Is the cinema getting rid of this aesthetic?
Not at all, because the cinema is a spectacle. I put on a show!
However in “France”, you abuse the beauty of Léa Seydoux a little. In some scenes, her face is totally transformed, broken down by anger or tears …
Absolutely, and it’s great an actress who is able to accept doing this on a temporary and intermittent basis. I think Léa Seydoux understood that the germ of beauty is non-beauty. In the film, her hyper beauty sometimes enters areas of sadness or anguish where she disfigures, and becomes ugly. The function of cinema is to show people the truth, and therefore that there is ugliness as well as beauty.
Once again, it’s all this complexity that interests me in this character. I just didn’t want the viewer to have a rejection for her and hate her. Since I have been making films, I often take anti-heroes to glorify them. Léa or France, I’m interested in showing her as she is to ultimately glorify her.
