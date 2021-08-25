Cadillac confirms its arrival in LMDh with a prototype which will run in WEC and IMSA from 2023. For this new program, the American manufacturer will work in collaboration with Dallara who has already helped to design the Cadillac DPi-VR which is currently doing the best. days of IMSA.

The Cadillac program will be carried out in partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing, ie two teams already driving in DPi with Cadillac. The debuts are expected at the 24H of Daytona 2023 with the aim of participating in the 24H of Le Mans.

“We are delighted to compete at the highest level of international motorsport in the LMDh category from 2023”, said Rory Harvey, global vice president of Cadillac. “Much like motorsport, Cadillac is making the transition to an alternative drive-driven future. The hybrid nature of the LMDh rules will help us bridge the gap between our technology transfer and our all-electric future. We are delighted to continue our success. and continue to transfer our learnings and track technology to our production vehicles. We have had great success with the championship-winning Cadillac DPi-VR and look forward to continuing this record in the future with the next generation Cadillac LMDh. “





“We look forward to the new international prototype formula and the Cadillac LMDh”, said Chip Ganassi. “We have had a great relationship in three different racing disciplines with GM and look forward to developing the car with Cadillac and Dallara over the next year and a half.”

“The IMSA LMDh category seeks to be very competitive with several manufacturers”, said Gary Nelson, head of the AXR team. “I can’t wait to be a part of the next chapter of Cadillac Racing.”