Certain restaurant terraces reserved … for the non-vaccinated

It is not only in France that the health pass applies with some difficulties. In Italy, several customers regret not being able to sit on the terrace, even though they are in possession of the famous sesame. Since August 6, you have to justify your vaccination, a negative PCR test or a certificate of recovery to be able to enjoy certain places in Italy. Restaurants are affected, says Capital which reports information from Corriere della Sera.

But some establishment managers have decided to reserve their places on the terrace for the non-vaccinated. Others are sometimes forced to stay indoors. What arouse the anger of several customers.





Less understanding strangers

On social networks, several people have complained about this way of doing things. “I no longer go to this pizzeria” explained a user, adding that he had been “forced to eat inside, near the oven” while he had fulfilled his “ethical duty” by being vaccinated. Others are therefore tempted to lie about their health pass, in order to be able to settle where they want.

According to Umberto Carriera, at the head of the protest movement of Italian restaurateurs Io Apro, “Italian customers are more understanding”. The situation would be more difficult for foreigners, he admitted.