Champions League, Shakhtar Donetsk – Monaco: ASM will have to show its “true face”, announce Kovac and Sidibé

Monaco is on a commando mission to regain the Champions League. Author of a bad start to the season, similar to that of last season, on all fronts, the Principality’s club can save its start to the season by returning to the group stage of European competition. Close to elimination after a badly negotiated start (0-1), AS Monaco is therefore moving towards its “most important match“, Wednesday in Kharkiv, against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Monegasque squad, because of a failed start to the season, is looking for a feat that would change the contours of its immediate future. Internally, too, at all levels of the Principality’s club, the very positive feelings offered by the five-week summer preparation have been erased.

Champions League Ben Yedder, the spearhead of the Monegasque attack as a symbol of its ineffectiveness 3 HOURS AGO

Niko Kovac and his staff had planned a form optimization plateau for this end of August and “the most important game of the season“, this return barrage of the Champions League, as recognized by the French world champion Djibril Sidibé.

But nothing went as planned. And the Croatian manager is forced to adapt to a complicated situation, to straighten the bar as quickly as possible: a short month of competition, a 19th place in L1 (one point taken in three matches), the feat is therefore mandatory to Kharkiv to turn the situation against the Shakhtar. To prepare for this match as well as possible, Monaco stayed in the Principality until the last moment, before flying to Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon.

Sidibé: “We don’t cheat”

Kovac is in a hurry so, like last season, he combines his certainties with a more philosophical side: “When we win, all is well “, he said. “But when you don’t win, everyone thinks that nothing is going right. It’s always the same. We’re not happy with the situation, that’s for sure. Nothing more. We have to show more. succeeds, we will get back to the nails very quickly.”

For this, he intends to see his players come out of their comfort, even if this can create some misunderstandings with some. Time will tell if they will fade quickly, or not. The performance was destitute against Lens (0-2) on Saturday. The ASM created no opportunities for itself and individual errors resurfaced, sending out strong red flags.





Especially since it occurred just after the first leg against Donetsk, when Monaco lost after a failed first twenty minutes. The video sessions made it possible to point out the gaps, and the gaps to be filled.

“We have the feeling of not having given the maximum to go, explains Sidibé. We looked at them a little too much. But we don’t cheat. The staff give us keys. Now the context will be particular. There will be audiences. It’s up to us to take our responsibilities and show our personality in the field. It will be necessary to put intensity and be ready in the duels“, continues the international which ensures that all the players”questioned himself“.

Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco) Credit: Imago

Kovac does not want to surrender

Monaco will therefore play on a match its qualification for the remunerative Champions League (at least 30 million euros in case of victory). And Kovac is convinced, the uncomfortable Monaco of the first three days of L1 did not make the trip to Ukraine.

“It will be a fight, he warns. You have to prepare for it from the first minute. First fighting, then playing football. I never give up. My players won’t give up. “

To believe it a little more, even if the team of Roberto De Zerbi chained, this weekend, a seventh victory in eight matches in all competitions (3-0 in Odessa), the excellent titular goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin, author many parades to Louis-II, got injured. He is expected to be replaced by veteran Andriy Pyatov, 37.

“Not an advantage“, sweeps up mischievously Kovac, who concludes however:”We know what we have to do. We have to win (…) I’m sure we’ll show our European face, that of Monaco as the winner, from last season. ”

Nico Kovac Credit: Getty Images

League 1 After another disappointment, red alert in Monaco: “We’re going nuts…” 08/21/2021 At 6:00 PM