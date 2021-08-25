Claude Dartois and Teheiura untouchables? Several adventurers denounce the “influence” of social networks!

Candidates for this anniversary season All-Stars 2021, Freddy and other adventurers confide in the aura of certain icons of Koh Lanta adored by viewers.
While TF1 is preparing to launch Koh-Lanta, the Legend from Tuesday, August 24 – the ultimate All-Stars of the survival game bringing together the best of the best candidates – the selected adventurers take the floor. A mix of twenty winners, charismatic personalities and record holders. Among them, icons of Koh Lanta like Clemence Castel, Claude Dartois and Teheiura. Heroes adored by the public … and therefore indestructible? During the presentation of this season, several adventurers told us that they sometimes had trouble voting against these figures of the survival game, for fear of being lynched on social networks … A regrettable reality that “distort the game“according to Jade.”There is less spontaneity, less naturalness“complete Coumba, supported by Laurent Maistret who regrets that the impact of social networks had a real”affecting” on set.
“No candidate is untouchable!”
Cindy Poumeyrol also completes these testimonies: “Some adventurers are restrained and restrained for fear of the public’s thoughts. I find that a shame and it can lose authenticity! Me I like to see twists, rants à la Clem, rage and real people who are not in control of their image. “On the other hand, a voice explodes on the subject, that of Freddy (Koh-Lanta: Palau, Koh-Lanta: the shock of the heroes, Koh-Lanta: the revenge of the heroes, Koh-Lanta, the new edition and Koh-Lanta: the legend). The record holder of participations (five!) Assures us: “Obviously there is a little apprehension when you face a Claude or a Teheiura. They have an aura, on the side of the public but also of other adventurers. And we say to ourselves that these people must not be untouchable. We know it’s going to be difficult to get them out but at some point, we’re here to win. We will have to play there in the end, but no candidate is untouchable.“
Favorites in danger?
Should we therefore fear a rapid exit from these public favorites? “Have done a great season on Isle of Heroes in 2020 and being loved by the public can undoubtedly shed a light on me which will make others say that I am a danger to be avoided. Or to get some to face me as long as possible. There will be both I think. It’s a matter of point of view, it will be up to them to decide. But in the casting, there are many more athletes than strategists“reassures Claude Dartois, for his very last Koh Lanta. This exceptional season is therefore likely to make the powder talk, at all levels!