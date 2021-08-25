confinement and prolonged curfew in Martinique

This decision of the prefect comes when Pascal Jean, the rector of the academy, launched consultations on the advisability of maintaining the start of the school year on September 2.

The containment and curfew in force since July 30 in Martinique have been extended by three additional weeks, until September 19 inclusive, to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release from the island’s prefecture. “The current health situation does not allow the lifting of the current measures”, explained the prefect Stanislas Cazelles.

To decide on this extension, he relied on the number of new cases of Covid-19 identified between August 16 and 22 – or 3,211 new cases – and on the situation in the hospital which remains worrying. Indeed, the waiting list for a place in intensive care is still very long despite a capacity increased from 20 to a hundred beds. The incidence rate fell over seven days to 875 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 1,200 per 100,000 inhabitants previously.





This decision of the prefect comes when Pascal Jean, the rector of the academy, launched consultations on the advisability of maintaining the start of the school year on September 2. The education unions like those of the parents of students have already requested a postponement of this return, even if it means readjusting the school vacation calendar.

Serge Letchimy, president of the executive council of Martinique, decided last week to postpone the re-entry of community agents assigned to colleges and high schools which was scheduled for August 23. “Without the cleaning of these establishments, we do not see how the pupils will be able to carry out this re-entry”, noted parents of pupils.

Martinique has recorded 405 hospital deaths due to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 162 between August 9 and 22. Only 22.51% of inhabitants aged 12 and over have completed their vaccination course.