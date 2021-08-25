More

    Containment and curfew extended until September 19

    The prefect announced by means of a press release, the extension of the confinement and the curfew for the next three weeks, that is to say until Sunday, September 19 included. Measures to continue to fight against the spread of the coronavirus on the island.

    While the weekly figures, between August 16 and 22, 2021, show a still significant number of contamination (3,211 new cases), the prefect Stanislas Cazelles has decided to extend the measures put in place for several weeks. . The situation is still dire in the hospital.

    Thus, the confinement and the curfew are extended for the next three weeks, that is to say until Sunday, September 19 included.

    The current health situation does not allow the lifting of the current measures. This is why the containment and curfew will be extended for the next three weeks.


    A review clause will be organized within two weeks.

