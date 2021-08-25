Covid-19: Switzerland facing a “very worrying” 4th wave

A fourth “very worrying” wave of the Covid-19 epidemic is affecting Switzerland, the head of the crisis management section of the federal office of public health, Patrick Mathys, said on Tuesday.

The daily number of infections with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has fluctuated between 2,500 and 3,000 in recent days, a level close to that observed during the third wave at the start of the year, said Patrick Mathys.

We can speak of the current situation as a fourth wave

“The current situation must be seen as unfavorable and to some extent very worrying,” he said at a press briefing in Bern. “We can speak of the current situation as a fourth wave.”





The worrying low vaccination rate

The number of new infections rose by 2,993 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 761,978 cases since the start of the pandemic. The Swiss government has reported six more deaths, bringing the total death toll from Covid-19 to 10,461.

Patrick Mathys was also concerned about the situation of hospitals and the low vaccination rate.

50% of Swiss have received two doses of vaccines

About 56% of the Swiss population received at least one dose of the vaccine and 50% received two. According to Patrick Mathys, most people hospitalized because of Covid-19 are not vaccinated.

“The stagnation of vaccination figures does not indicate that the situation can improve in the near future,” said Patrick Mathys. “The proportion of the unimmunized population is still far too large.”