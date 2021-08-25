COVID: 3,211 new cases in one week – All the news from Martinique on the Internet

The downward trend observed in week 2021-32 (August 9 to 15) was confirmed last week (August 16 to 22). The only downside is the number of deaths, which is increasing every week.

The slight downward trend continues with 3,211 new cases last week (compared to 4,114 new cases the previous week). 539 people are currently hospitalized, including 78 in intensive care. The death toll has reached the 405 deaths reported since the start of the epidemic. 162 deaths have been recorded in the past two weeks.

The incidence rate (per 100,000 inhabitants) is also decreasing with 875 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants compared to that of the previous week (1,154 / 100,000 inhabitants). The positivity rate is down, going from 17.1% (in week 31) to 14.4% last week (week 32)

The Delta variant now in the majority

The peak of the fourth epidemic wave was observed in early August. However, the situation remains critical at the hospital level with very high hospitalization (admissions to all services and intensive care) and mortality indicators.

At the hospital level, for the data consolidated for week 2021-32, the number of all-wards and intensive care admissions were still very high. An excess of mortality, all ages and all causes of death, has been recorded since week 2021-30. The Delta variant has been in the majority since week 2021-32.





The positivity rate and the incidence rate were decreasing with a slight decrease in screening use. The 15-44 age group recorded the highest incidence rate and within it the 20-39 age group.