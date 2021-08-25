CPS: brake application on “contact case” work stoppages

In a letter from the Caisse de Prévoyance Sociale on Monday, August 23, 2021, the CPS informs doctors that work stoppages linked to covid-19 unduly prescribed will no longer be tolerated.

Mereini Gamblin / CPS

•

updated on August 24, 2021 at 9:17 a.m.



More 8,000 sick leaves were recorded from August 1 to 17, 2021. Very above the usual averages of around 6,000 per month. This is the first time that the numbers have reached this level since the start of the covid crisis. For the day of August 18 alone, the CPS recorded 3,700 work stoppages.

Maintain balance of accounts

This worrying situation prompts the Social Security Fund to react to “maintain the balance of the accounts of the sickness and accidents at work insurance“ :

The growing number of work stoppages, many with authorized hours of work, (…) leads us to believe that these prescriptions are unjustified and therefore prejudicial to the Provident Fund which is required to pay daily allowances of potentially improperly for policyholders.

Unjustified prescriptions

The CPS had announced it and it recalls it again in this newsletter to the doctors: “we go intensify checks on precriptions of work stoppages and more particularly those linked to the covid-19 epidemic“specifying that “any unjustified prescription may be the subject of a request for reimbursement against the prescriber of costs unduly borne by the Fund.“





A letter in which the Social Welfare Fund therefore denounces work stoppages of convenience galore, in particular those “prescribed to ‘contact subjects’ and showing no symptoms“. She invites practitioners to redirect these asymptomatic people to their employer to discuss possible modalities.

Unauthorized exits

Doctors were also asked to no longer allowing outings for people with symptoms of covid-19. Speaking to healthcare professionals, SMC urges:

People with symptoms of covid-19 on sick leave cannot under any circumstances benefit from outings. You must therefore tick the ‘unauthorized’ box on the work stoppage form.

SPC Newsletter

In 2020, the CPS noted a loss of 600 million cfp monthly, or 7.4 billion cfp per year. This sum corresponds to the next loan that the CPS will carry out with the Country.