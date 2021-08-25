Cristiano Ronaldo case already swept to replace Mbappé

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 10: players at the end of their contract in Ligue 1

The world press is on fire tonight over the possible sale of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid. While the Merengue have formulated a first offer of 160 million euros, PSG would give themselves time to reflect. Insofar as Paris would agree to sell its jewel before the end of the transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo should not succeed him.

PSG are not interested in CR7!

According to information from Gianluca Di Marzio, the only option for CR7 if Juventus leaves would be Manchester City. The vice-champion of France would not be an option even in the event of the sale of Mbappé. This disinterest would also be reciprocal, according to Fabrizio Romano. On the other hand, the Citizens would not be ready to pay a transfer fee for the five-fold Golden Ball while the Old Lady would like 25 million euros. Pep Guardiola would also be ready to welcome the native of Funchal only in the event of the departure of Raheem Sterling. While Juventus would like Gabriel Jesus in exchange, City would not want to part with him. Case to follow.

Cristiano Ronaldo situation ⚪️🇵🇹 He wanted to “look for potential new options”. PSG are currently not interested. Mendes contacted Manchester City but Juve want € 25m and #MCFC have NO intention to pay any fee. “Complicated”.

Juve are still convinced that Cristiano will stay. pic.twitter.com/zGTF5Bymtp – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021