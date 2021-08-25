Curvy Kate Middleton and bearded William, revelation about their stay in Tam-na Ghar (photo)

It’s a Kate Middleton displaying surprising curves, perhaps the consequence of a new pregnancy, and a Prince William with a three-day-old beard who were spotted in their cottage in Tam-na Ghar in Balmoral.

This superb residence, no photo of which has been released, was offered by Queen Elizabeth II to Prince William some twenty years ago.





The photos of this family getaway are published by the New Zealand edition of Woman’s Day magazine, which takes a look behind the scenes of this family stay. It would be the first time in a year that Kate Middleton and Prince William would take it easy without their children.

“Everyone has had a tough year, but Kate was determined to put her troubles aside and relax. The Queen helped her by organizing a full program of activities for the children, both outside and inside the estate, ”said a close source. “She even spent time spinning the wheel on a Twister game for the kids! “.

The supposed pregnancy of Kate Middleton fed by the magazine In Touch is not mentioned. The future queen consort, however, appeared with a loose sweater, a bulwark perhaps to hide emerging curves.

“More importantly, it was the first time in a year that William and Kate could spend time alone without worrying about their children – or the ongoing feud between William and his brother Harry.

It is fair to say that this summer at Balmoral has been wonderful and has allowed Kate to reunite with her husband ”.

