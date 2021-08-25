In search of an attacker since the departure of Dario Benedetto in Elche, OM is multiplying the avenues to find his replacement. An interest would exist in Andy Delort but Nice would also be in ambush to attract him. In our last episode of Débat Foot Marseille, Bengous, Paga and Kevin Guedj answered about the Montpellier striker.

In search of an attacker since the departure of Dario Benedetto, Pablo Longoria multiplies the avenues. After having probed several profiles, the Olympian president would have expressed his interest in Andy Delort. However, the OGC Nice would hold the cord in this file since the OM do not seem to be able to align themselves with the financial requirements of Montpellier. On the other hand, Paga, friend of Andy Delort, revealed in our last episode of Debate Foot Marseille that the Algerian international had had real contacts with the Marseille club.





“He (Andy Delort) won’t tell us more because in my opinion it’s the battle between Nice and Olympique de Marseille. We would dream of having him at OM. Delort had real contacts with OM but afterwards you know how it works… Is there a real will behind it? To put the money? If he goes to Nice, he will be associated alongside Dolberg. At OM, he could play with Milik but in this case you condemn someone. In any case, Andy’s desires, it’s not me who will say it, but his first desire is to come to the Olympique de Marseille. Afterwards, I do not know what is behind it. We do not know. We are not part of the staff but we just want our friend to sign for OM. We need a guy like that, he’s a genius. He eats the ball. ” Paga – Source: Marseille Foot Debate (23/08/2021)

Delort has always claimed to love OM – Bengous

“I met him two days ago, I went up to Sète. I saw him and I even gave him an Olympique de Marseille jersey flocked to his name with the number 9. Afterwards, we are not behind the offices, behind the agents but I know very well that his ambition it’s OM. He has always claimed to love Olympique de Marseille. From what we saw yesterday of the Nice – OM match, I think he will go to Nice reluctantly. ” Bengous – Source: Marseille Foot Debate (23/08/2021)