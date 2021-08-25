discover the identity of this season’s replacement adventurers

To manage dropouts and / or injuries during the shooting of Koh-Lanta, alternate adventurers await their turn behind the scenes. But who were the so-called “spare” candidates of the All-Stars edition? Answer now!
Here we go again ! This Tuesday, August 24, 2021, TF1 kicked off Koh-Lanta, The Legend. In this All-Stars edition imagined to celebrate the 20 years of the survival show in France, 20 emblematic adventurers have agreed to set off for 36 days of survival on the other side of the world. On the women’s side, viewers have thus found Clemence Castel, Coumba, Jade, Christelle, Karima, Candice, Clémentine, Cindy Poumeyrol, Alexandra and Alix Noblat. On the men’s side, were present on the starting line Patrick, Freddy, Claude Dartois, Laurent Maistret, Teheiura, Ugo, Philippe, Namadia, Maxime and sat. But excluding cameras, there were many more adventurers.
24 adventurers flew to French Polynesia
Indeed, during the filming of Koh-Lanta, the legend, it is not 20 but 24 adventurers who flew to French Polynesia. Indeed, to compensate for any abandonment, for medical or personal reasons, the production had called on 4 reservists. And she did well. From the first minutes of the first episode, theabandonment of Freddy on medical advice required the teams to quickly bring a new player into the adventure. And this is the young Loïc, darling of the public during the edition of the 4 Terres which integrated the adventure. The companion of Lucie Caussanel, Miss Languedoc-Roussillon 2019, had been eliminated – to the dismay of the public – during the mythical test of the posts.
2 men, 2 women …
According to information from our colleagues at TVMag, on the boys side, Sandro Gonzalez Schenan (member of the Koh-Lanta final jury in 2017) was also in the game. Finally, on the women’s side, two iconic adventurers were also ready. Béatrice (member of the final jury in 2019) and another candidate whose production did not wish to reveal the identity.
To know everything about the All-Stars edition of Koh Lanta : the rules, the candidates, the broadcast on TF1 … Click here!