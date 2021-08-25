Elon Musk: after the automobile and space, here he is to conquer the humanoid robot

If there is something that characterizes the illustrious businessman that is Elon Musk, it is his ability to always innovate in promising sectors. After having created (in particular) PayPal, SpaceX then finally Tesla and Hyperloop, today, the latter surprises us again with his latest idea: the creation of a humanoid robot. Once again, will this change our daily life as has been the case with previous successes? Maybe…

Tesla Bot: Elon Musk’s humanoid robot

The extravagant billionaire says it himself: Tesla Bot will be “a robot built by humans, for humans”. It is therefore a robot that will be present to help us in our daily life. So let’s see the technical specifics of this machine:

She is 1m76 tall

She weighs 56 kg

The entire body is white while the head and shoulders are black

It travels at a maximum speed of 8 km / h

It can carry up to about 70 kg

He can go up and down stairs as well as open a door if necessary

In short, you will have understood it, Tesla Bot will offer specifics to get as close as possible to what a human can do… Even a little more since not everyone is able to carry nearly 70 kg as they wish. In any case, if you know Elon Musk and Tesla well, there is no doubt that the American company will follow through on its idea and that we will gradually see Tesla Bot everywhere… But, to do what Besides ?





Join us to build the future of AI → https://t.co/Gdd4MNet6q pic.twitter.com/86cXMVnJ59 – Tesla (@Tesla) August 20, 2021

What could be the use of the Tesla Bot on a daily basis?

This is where we can ask ourselves the question: what is the use of a humanoid robot like Tesla Bot in our daily life? The first thing is that he will certainly replace humans for the accomplishment of difficult tasks as one can have in the corporate world. Indeed, we can easily imagine Tesla Bot carrying boxes, or any other heavy object, day and night! As you can imagine, a robot doesn’t need to sleep, rest, or even ask for paid vacation! No, you just need to charge it at regular intervals, and it will perform its task without ever asking for anything else …

Another area in which these Tesla Bots will be of more than precious help is on the side of dependent people. Indeed, the latter cannot always perform certain tasks, such as carrying groceries or even getting up by themselves… Thus, one could imagine having one or two Tesla Bots per retirement home or hospital center. These will be invaluable on a daily basis to carry out certain tasks, and thus relieve the nursing staff.

Anyway, whether we are talking about the Tesla Bot or any other robot (because other companies are working on it, like Boston Dynamics for example), we are at the beginning of a new era: the arrival of robots in our daily. Moreover, if artificial intelligence is developing more and more … It is also to help this kind of project to develop. In short, we will see the evolution in a few years … Or should we rather say the revolution?