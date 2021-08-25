Emilie Broussouloux shares intimate snapshots of her breastfeeding

Emilie Broussouloux is the happy mother of Jeanne and Noé. The wife of Thomas Holland gave birth last January to her baby boy, whom she is still breastfeeding. Breastfeeding activist “where I want, when I want”, the journalist published a set of photos from her summer vacation, baby at the breast!

Breastfeeding in public has become an activist act! Last May, a young Bordeaux woman sparked outrage and emotion after being slapped for breastfeeding her baby in public. In support of this mother, photos of babies at the breast then flooded the Web. In question: the underlying freedom of women. For journalist Emilie Broussouloux, there is no question of being carried away by the diktat of good thinking: François Hollande’s daughter-in-law made a point of presenting her photo album of the summer through the prism of the settings within her son Noé !

A logical act for the one who, since September 2020, has founded her production company, Kartini Productions, with which she produces her web-series 9 months together which addresses the themes of pregnancy and parenthood. She questions parents and future-parents and does not hesitate to stage herself either.





Open bar for Noah!

The pretty thirty-something is the mother of two children, fruit of her union with Thomas Holland. The couple got married on September 8, 2018 in Meyssac in Corrèze and first welcomed a little Jeanne on June 29, 2019, followed by a little Noah, born on January 21, 2021. To illustrate his summer vacation, Emilie Broussouloux has chosen to present to her subscribers a very special and very intimate album in order to raise awareness about breastfeeding in public. “This summer, it’s open bar!”, She captioned her pictures representing her in various places, baby at the breast. She added the following hashtags (…)

