English clubs refuse to release 60 foreign players for international matches in September

English clubs will not release some sixty foreign players called to play international matches in September in countries classified in high Covid risk zone and subject to a ten-day quarantine on return, the Premier League announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Premier League clubs have decided (Tuesday) reluctantly but unanimously not to release the players for the international matches taking place in countries of the red list next month”, wrote the organizer of the championship.

This measure, that he “strongly supports, concerns around 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who were due to travel to 26 Red List countries” where the circulation of the new coronavirus and its variants is considered too high, by the English government.

Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month Full statement: https://t.co/JBl6FuzUNC pic.twitter.com/EJiZaODub1 – Premier League (@premierleague) August 24, 2021

According to the rules currently in force, anyone traveling to these countries must strictly isolate themselves for ten days in a hotel chosen by the authorities upon their return.





Such a quarantine “would not only be very harmful for the well-being and health of the players, but it would also make them unavailable to prepare and play two days of the Premier League, one day of European competitions, and the third round of the League Cup “, underlines the press release.

In the countries in the red list are many South American countries, including Brazil and Argentina, which are due to face each other on September 5 in Rio – a shock that concerns in particular Allison, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino in Liverpool or Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho at Manchester City – as well as Uruguay, for which United striker Edinson Cavani usually plays.

On Monday, the Egyptian Football Federation (EFA), another country on the red list, had already announced that the Reds had refused to release their striker Mohamed Salah. “Premier League clubs have always supported the desire of players to represent their countries (…) however, the clubs have come, reluctantly but rightly, to the conclusion that it would be totally unreasonable to leave the players available under the present circumstances “, according to its president, Richard Masters, quoted in the text.