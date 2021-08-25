France-Switzerland, the incredible revelation on the penalty shootout

Questioned in the columns of L’Equipe, Hugo Lloris returned at length to the fiasco of the France team at the Euro and in particular on the disastrous penalty shootout which precipitated the loss of the Blues against Switzerland.



The scar is not yet closed. Two months after the terrible elimination conceded in the round of 16 against Switzerland, Hugo Lloris still has it bad. “It was in our hands, that’s why it hurts even more”, he thus launched in reference to the two goals ahead posted ten minutes from the end: “At 3-1, the match must remain 3-1.” If he has trouble explaining the collapse of the world champions, he takes his share of the responsibility. “I don’t feel like arguing and making excuses. Elimination is everyone’s responsibility, me first, as captain ”, he added.

The tricolor goalkeeper does not seem to have any regrets about the penalty shootout which sealed the elimination of the Blues against the Nati. The former Niçois is also not convinced of the supposedly scientific approach of the Swiss. “I don’t know what they had prepared, but they won against us, lost the next session, that’s how it is”, he observed, just as reserved on a possible change of goalkeeper just before a shootout. “It was prepared, the two goalkeepers knew it, and when it works, we can only applaud, he confided to the evocation of the recent victory of Chelsea against Villarreal in the European Supercup. Would Mika Landreau have stopped one against Italy in the 2006 World Cup final? It’s not sure. “





They all shot in the opposite direction



Hugo Lloris had also prepared his subject well against Switzerland, making an astonishing revelation on the course of the session. “The morning of the match, just before the meeting, I asked for penalties from the Swiss shooters, and I looked at the trend, their habits. In the evening, they all shot in the opposite direction. So, afterwards, you ask yourself the question, during the session, to know if you continue to base yourself on the stats or on the feeling ”, he said, nevertheless acknowledging his difficulties in the exercise.

“Penalties are not an element in which I am successful, throughout my career, he indeed conceded. But I stopped some very important ones. I had some successful moments, in 2019, but last season, with Tottenham, I took ten without stopping a single one, sometimes touching them. It’s a shame for me that the Euro ended like this. I was attacked on penalties before the game, I pulled out the right one and we were leading 3-1. Hopefully, no one would have told me about it anymore… ”

