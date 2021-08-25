From “Civilization” to “Humankind”, the odd connection to the history of civilization management games

DecryptionDo you prefer your empire to be Babylonian, Japanese or French? By proposing to embody civilizations, management video games stimulate our interest in history. At the risk of exalting an imperialist vision of the past.

It all starts with a blank card and a handful of humans. From this tribe of the Neolithic era, the player of Humankind (released August 17 on PC) must hatch a civilization. It only takes a few hours for a hundred centuries to pass. Cities were built, the economy and science thrived, diplomatic relations were tumultuous, and armies clashed at the whim of the player’s actions at each turn. The descendants of hunter-gatherers eventually mastered the atom and traveled through space. No matter if the game is won or lost, it confronts us with the complexity of human evolution and the vertigo of the long run.

Humankind, as Civilization VI (2016) or the recent Old world, stimulates the imagination of the player by offering to write an alternative story. It is indeed possible to start a nuclear war between the Brazilians and the Egyptians or to send the Mayans into space.

But this video game genre maintains an ambivalent relationship to the past: the player creates uchronies and sometimes absurdly rewrites events, but he attaches himself to the veracity of certain elements (for example cultures, religions and political regimes. on stage).

Through four angles inspired by the thematic pillars that gave the name 4X (exploration, expansion, exploitation and extermination) to this kind of management games, here is an overview of its astonishing links with history.





It is time to write the history of our future civilization in “Humankind”. Amplitude / Sega

Exploring a different story

This video game genre allows you to create ” curiosity “ for the historical discipline, considers the historian Benoît Humbert, who worked on Humankind for nearly three years. “The goal is to bring as much immersion as possible to the player in order to project him into an era”, he says. But giving historical depth to a management game is not easy. “We must express the maximum through a very small number of markers”, he specifies. The fidelity of the visuals to the six periods and the sixty cultures offered is the most visible part of his investment in the game from Amplitude Studios. Other examples: emblematic buildings or the names of cities.

Remembering being intrigued by ancient Egypt thanks to Civilization (1991), from the American Microprose, he hopes that Humankind will pique the interest of amateurs, in particular thanks to the 180 files of the encyclopedia of the game that he co-wrote. For Vincent Boutonnet, professor of education at the University of Quebec in Outaouais, replaying history has educational virtues:

