Gamescom 2021: Neverwinter’s Latest Expansion Comes To Console

Released almost a month ago on PC, the 21st expansion of the free-to-play MMO arrives today on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Microsoft took advantage of its conference at gamescom 2021 to recall it with a new tape- announcement.

Console players will be able to further enrich their knowledge of the Dungeons & Dragons universe with Neverwinter: Jewel of the North. As a reminder, this new extension adds a whole new class: the Bard. The latter wields the blade like no one else and will enchant the fights with his soft voice.





But that’s not all ! Jewel of the North will also allow players to have a better experience, with a new progression system, simpler, two new locations, revised tutorials and a number of improvements. And who says new content, says, as often, new rewards with the arrival of rare mounts which will be granted to you for any connection before the end of the event Neverember Recruitment, which will end on August 26 at 4:30 p.m. (French time).

Neverwinter: Jewel of the North is available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.