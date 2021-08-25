Garande on his arrival at DFCO: “I have had the experience of Toulouse last year”

Appointed DFCO coach, Patrice Garande was presented to the media. The former TFC coach spoke about this particularly difficult challenge and the comparison with Toulouse a year ago was quickly found: “I saw Dijon matches, I analyzed what I could analyze. The most important thing is to go there in phases. Today, what interested me in my coming here is the challenge and also the fact that Dijon is a good club with great potential. He is like all the clubs that have experienced a descent, he is in a situation that must be managed and that is not easy. I have the experience of Toulouse last year. When I arrived at the start of the season, the situation was more or less the same, I also experienced that with Caen. A descent is always a trauma, no one escapes it. You have to mourn this, to project yourself on new goals. The main objective is to revive a dynamic that will once again allow Dijon to win matches without necessarily setting long-term goals. We are not there yet. (…) We had two points after Matchday 4 with Toulouse last season. Do not expect me to say to you “yes we will play the climb, yes we will catch up with everyone”, I do not know. It is still far too early to tell. You have to set things up calmly, quietly. (…) I like verticality, when you play high, when there are crosses, when you go forward. The objective is to make Dijon a team that plays its football regardless of the opponent, which has game principles, not necessarily a system, but above all has the attitude and behavior of a team. who wants to go get things. Today, Dijon is more of a team in reaction, more than in action. There is a good group, good players. There is certainly work, but that’s what I liked and that’s what fascinated me. What interests me above all is to take up this challenge.”



