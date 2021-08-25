Giuseppa in love with Paga, these photos make Internet users react en masse

Victoria in a relationship with Bastos and friend with Paga and Giuseppa? This post says it all. And the latter are very friends with Kevin Guedj and Carla Moreau. Moreover, Paga and Giuseppa went on vacation for a few days with the two young parents. And it is in Monaco that the two couples left. The opportunity for them to immortalize their stay in photos. And Giuseppa just posted a few on Instagram where she poses with Paga. The least we can say is that in these pictures, they are madly in love! What made Internet users react, as you can see below.





“You are so beautiful. The two of you have found the perfect fit. You are so natural together (…) You are so beautiful”, we could read among the many reactions of Internet users. Like what, the couple is meeting more and more success on social networks. We remind you that when their relationship was revealed, Paga and Giuseppa were heavily criticized on the web. Especially because of their age difference … And before being able to discover their relationship in The Marseillais vs the rest of the World 6, know that Carla Moreau published a photo of her in a swimsuit which made the web react .