“God bless Charlie Watts”, the music world mourns the death of the Rolling Stones rock

DISAPPEARANCE – The drummer, who celebrated his 80th birthday in June, had been a member of the Rolling Stones since 1963. Many artists pay tribute to him.

A rock monument has just died. a “quiet giant”, “elegant man”, “great architect of music” : this is how one could describe the silent Charlie Watts. This drummer, a real rock of the Rolling Stones, died on Tuesday in London at the age of 80, his agent announced. With his impassive face and his unanimously recognized talent for binary rhythm, he offered on stage a counterpoint to the frantic swaying of Mick Jagger and the electric antics of guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood. A quiet strength with a simple life, unlike those of the stars of “Rolling stones”.

“A rock”

It was “the most elegant man in such brilliant company”, was moved in this “very sad day” singer Elton John, offering his condolences in a tweet to Shirley Shepherd, Watts’ wife of 50 years, and their daughter Seraphina, with whom he spent a serene life at their thoroughbred Arabian stud farm in Devon, in the south from England.

“God bless Charlie Watts, we will miss you”, greeted Beatles drummer Ringo Starr on Facebook, gratifying the deceased’s family with a “peace and love”.

“He was a lovely guy”, added in a video seen 1.8 million times on Twitter the other Beatles, Paul McCartney. “My condolences to the Stones, it will be a blow to them because Charlie was a rock, and a fantastic drummer, stable as a rock”, he added.

The calm personality of this great silent has been praised by many big names in rock’n’roll. He was “the most elegant and worthy drummer in rock’n roll”, said singer Joan Jett.

The Stones mourn their lifelong friend

More sober, his friend and comrade of always Mick Jagger, the emblematic singer of the group. This one was satisfied with a simple photo of his former comrade, a snapshot loved more than 170,000 times by Internet users on Twitter. Iconic Stones guitarist Keith Richards posted him a picture of his friend’s drums with a “closed” sign on it.

The other guitarist of the “Rolling Stones”, Ron Wood, left him a message of love to his “dear Gemini”. “I love you my dear Gemini – I will miss you terribly – You are the best”, he tweeted. A farewell in all sobriety, like the life of the most peaceful of the Rolling Stones.

