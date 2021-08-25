Good news for Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has received some good news from the Real Madrid infirmary.

Carlo Ancelotti oversaw Real Madrid’s first training session of the week, ahead of Real Betis’ visit to La Liga on Saturday.

The Italian coach welcomed the return of Marcelo and Mariano Diaz to collective training. Both trained on the field with a ball but did not finish the session.

Madrid remain without Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Ferland Mendy and Luka Modric, however. The Croatian is not excluded from the trip to Estadio Benito Villamarin, but his development will have to be closely monitored over the week. Nacho, meanwhile, has been training indoors.





Ancelotti will look to correct the errors of concentration seen last Sunday in the 3-3 draw against Levante, as another tough game looms on the horizon in Andalusia.

Tactical work followed, matches in tight spaces and, finally, intense running exercises.

As a reminder, during the 3-3 against Levante, Madrid’s defense clearly left something to be desired, and Carlo Ancelotti sent a warning to his players to improve their concentration.

“After controlling the first half well, we gave up two points,” he told Marca. “We need to improve our defensive attitude,” he continued.

Against Betis, the Merengue rearguard will want to be more focused …