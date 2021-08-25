Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G already discontinued

Google has confirmed to Digital Trends that the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be discontinued after stocks run out. All markets should be affected.

The Mountain View group is cleaning up its catalog of smartphones. While the Pixel 5a is barely formalized, two phones presented not even a year ago see their adventure already ended. These are the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. Please note: the 4G version of the Pixel 4a remains valid.

The news was confirmed by a spokesperson for the California group directly to Digital Trends – and relayed by Android Authority. The pair will thus disappear from the manufacturer’s stores after their stocks have run out. If you want to get one, then don’t hang around.

All markets would be affected

Always according to Digital Trends, the American market will not be the only one affected by this decision. The other countries where Google has placed its pawns in terms of smartphone sales would also be affected. In this case, getting a Pixel phone in France will then be limited to the 4a 4G model.

We contacted Google to find out the fate of France. We are currently awaiting a response.





As you already know, the very recent Pixel 5a will remain confined to the US and Japanese markets, at least for its launch. We do not know if Google will catapult it in Europe, and more precisely in France, in a second step. The point is that the choice will be clearly limited in Hexagon for some time.

The Pixel 6 offensive on the way

Is Google’s decision here logical and legitimate? In part, as the new Pixel 5a more or less resembles the Pixel 5. In reality, only the screen size, the battery capacity and the presence of a 3.5mm jack are the small differences. The similarities with the Pixel 4a are also numerous.

Clearly, the firm from across the Atlantic wants here to give more consistency to its catalog before the arrival of the Pixel 6, which should bring many changes compared to their predecessors. Hoping that this new slew of devices will be available in our regions at the time of their officialization. But that is yet another story.