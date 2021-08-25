Guadeloupe registers 1,610 new cases of Covid in two days

Since Friday, August 20, 2021, Guadeloupe has counted 1,610 new cases of Covid-19. Pressure in hospitals remains very strong despite a continuous increase in critical care capacity and the arrival of new caregivers.

August 23, 2021



In two days, 1,610 new cases of Covid-19 were reported. A decline certainly, but Guadeloupe continues to experience a critical health situation. The positivity rate is 21.7% and the incidence rate is 1536.3 / 100,000 inhabitants.

Two new clusters were identified by the ARS, bringing the total number of investigations in progress to 48.

Serious cases still on the rise

The human toll of contamination is still just as heavy. The department now has 86 acute resuscitation beds and 30 critical care beds. The ARS is making great efforts to increase, at the same time, the capacity of home hospitalization, which can count on 112 new oxygen concentrators.

All the health establishments in the territory have 72 COVID patients in acute resuscitation, five more than last Friday. In total, in medicine and intensive care, 322 covid patients are cared for by extremely mobilized nursing staff and supported by new reinforcements who arrived in Guadeloupe on August 20.





16 patients were swept away by the virus over the weekend, the youngest was 21 years old.