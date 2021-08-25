Guadeloupe: the rector and the prefect in turn ask for a postponement of the start of the school year

BACK TO SCHOOL – The rector and the prefect of Guadeloupe have joined the elected officials of the island, which is experiencing a severe fourth wave of Covid-19, to ask the government to postpone the start of the school year which is to be held in early September.

“Together, with the elected officials”, the prefect Alexandre Rochatte and the rector of the academy Christine Gangloff-Ziegler “agree to relay to the government the postponement of the start of the school year given the current health context”, they indicated in a joint press release published on the evening of Monday 23 August.

“In view of the seriousness of the current health situation, the prefect and the rector have also expressed their concern and their commitment to work so that all health and educational guarantees are met for the return of the students to school”, adds the text.





The presidents of the Ary Chalus regional council, of the Guy Losbar departmental council and of the Association of Mayors Jocelyn Sapotille had asked on Saturday “that the current health context did not allow the start of the new school year on the dates initially envisaged by the services of the State ”, the first week of September.

20% of Guadeloupeans fully vaccinated

On Monday, there were 1,610 additional people tested positive for Covid-19 since Friday and an incidence rate of 1,536.3 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Guadeloupe has just exceeded 100,000 first-time vaccines, in addition to the 20% of Guadeloupe whose vaccination schedule is complete.

At Guadeloupe airport, where the island’s main Covid-19 vaccination center is held, “for two weeks there has been a permanent affluence”, said Monday to theAFP Tony Jerpan, chief medical officer of the SDIS of Guadeloupe, referent of the vaccinodrome.

“The rate of vaccination has been increasing for a month, but for several days we have exceeded 500 vaccinations per day on this site,” he said. “We even went up to 700 people”.

Ephemeral vaccination centers were set up on Monday by the Department with the services of the ARS and health professionals, in communal social action centers, or sports complexes.