Guardians of the Galaxy trailer: a 4K trailer to announce the RTX, an antagonist presented

A week after the announcement of the Guardians of the Galaxy by Square Enix at E3, Nvidia unveiled the compatibility of the future title with GeForce Now. Compatibility that does not stop with the simple presence of the game in the catalog.

In a video posted on his official channel, Nvidia GeForce has announced that Guardians of the Galaxy, due October 26, integrates the ray-tracing and DLSS which are two technologies allowing to obtain a superior visual rendering. The title therefore joins Dying Light 2, Battlefield 2042, but also Myst, II or Black Myth: Wukong and The Ascent.

It is also in this trailer in 4K that the antagonists of the title with the Great Unifier Raker appeared. :

Meet the Great Unifier Raker, head of the Universal Church of Truth, a mysterious organization that wishes to bring their “Promise” to the entire galaxy. Justice that is not to the taste of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Will they assume their status?

As a reminder, Guardians of the Galaxy is a single-player action / adventure game in the eponymous universe of comics. The developers of Eidos Montreal promise a narrative at the heart of the title, with choices submitted to the player which will not be without consequences on the rest of his journey.

Guardians of the Galaxy is due October 26 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4 and Switch via the cloud gaming. It will also be compatible with GeForce Now, the Nvidia cloud gaming, at its output.

Source: Nvidia GeForce





On Guardians of the Galaxy:

Pre-order Guardians of the Galaxy on Amazon