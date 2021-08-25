he reveals the touching reasons that keep him from being in a relationship

After revealing to be single in the columns of We both, Samuel Le Bihan explained the reasons why he preferred not to be in a relationship today.
The beautiful story between Samuel Le Bihan and Angie Vu Ha did not have a happy ending. The interpreter of Alex Hugo in the eponymous series of France 2 had been spinning the perfect love with the model of Vietnamese origin since 2016 and the couple had even welcomed their first child together, a little girl named Emma-Rose, in August 2018. But their romance is now over. The comedian has indeed revealed to be single in the number of We both on newsstands this Tuesday, August 24.
“It’s difficult to integrate someone into their story”
Asked about his sentimental life by our colleagues, Samuel Le Bihan revealed that he was no longer in a relationship: “I am single, which does not mean alone, but not engaged”. A celibate chooses as he then explained: “I work a lot and I raise my daughter solo. It’s a lot of personal commitment, because she’s different, and it’s difficult to integrate someone into her story.” Since 2011, the actor is indeed the father of a little Angia, born of his love affair with the model Daniela Beye, who was diagnosed at 18 months with autistic syndrome. And the discovery of his daughter’s illness has totally changed the way he sees his life, and his loves. “Today, I have to really fall in love to be in a relationship, otherwise I don’t see the point. Sometimes, I have the impression of being a stay-at-home mother because I have so many things to deal with . But with my daughter, we already form a very good team “ thus specifies the actor to We both.
His daughter, his priority
Today, the happiness of his little Angia is Samuel Le Bihan’s priority, as he told France Info last April on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day. “I’m doing my best. I do everything to make her happy. It’s happiness that counts. Obviously, we do not set goals, we live from day to day. We try to supervise, protect and ensure that it can progress, develop, have friends, have social interactions … ” he explained then. But he does not regret any of his sacrifices as his daughter has made a better man of him: “We live an absolutely exclusive and very intense human adventure. It’s very special, but it brings out the best in you. It forces you to go and find the best you have inside yourself. “