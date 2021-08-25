Health. More than half of people with high blood pressure go untreated, WHO says

More than half of people with hypertension in the world, or 720 million, do not take treatment, which puts them at risk of serious cardiovascular problems, according to a study funded by the World Health Organization.

“Hypertension significantly increases the risk of diseases of the heart, brain and kidneys, and is one of the leading causes of death and disease in the world,” WHO said in a statement on Wednesday after the publication of the study in the medical journal The Lancet.





8.5 million deaths

According to researchers, more than 8.5 million deaths worldwide each year are directly linked to high blood pressure. Acting on this parameter could make it possible to reduce by 20 to 25% the number of heart attacks and by 35 to 40% that of cerebrovascular accidents, they judge.

Conducted by Imperial College London, the study shows that the number of people with hypertension worldwide has doubled in thirty years, from 650 million in 1990 to 1.28 billion in 2019.

This increase in absolute value is, however, linked to the increase in the world population and its aging: in proportion, the proportion of people with hypertension has changed little in 30 years (about a third of the world adult population).