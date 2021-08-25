Health pass: the Toulouse Court rejects Leclerc de Roques-sur-Garonne’s anti-pass request

the essential

Last week the Leclerc hypermarket in Roques-sur-Garonne, near Toulouse, was put on notice because a direct entry into the store, where the presentation of the health pass was not required, had been set up. After going back, the management had requested the administrative court of Toulouse so that it decides. The judge rejected the request on Tuesday, August 24.

The health pass came into effect on Monday August 16 in major shopping centers in the region. An installation that was not without concern. The boss of the E.Lecrec center in Roques-sur-Garonne, near Toulouse, accused the prefecture of creating “unfair competition”.

The hypermarket was therefore dispensed with a pass at entrance number 4, an entrance to the shopping center that leads directly into the Leclerc, for one day. The next day, the prefecture threatened the management with formal notice. Officials therefore backed down on Tuesday morning.

“The obligation to present the pass is not tainted with illegality”

The Sodigar company, which represents the Leclerc center, has therefore formed a “freedom referral” against the decree of the prefect of Haute-Garonne of August 12, which requires hypermarket customers coming to buy products from first necessity the presentation of the health pass, and against the decision of the prefect of August 16 forbidding him to let customers enter and leave the hypermarket without presenting the pass through an independent entrance / exit of the shopping center.

The answer is clear: “The summary judge rejected the request of the Sodigar company.” The Toulouse Administrative Court considers that “the decree of the representative of the State was made under conditions guaranteeing people’s access to essential goods and services as required by law”.

The press release states: “The obligation to present the health pass at an entrance that the applicant considers independent of the shopping center is not vitiated by manifest illegality, given the configuration of the premises, in particular the absence of physical separation between the hypermarket and the shops in the shopping center of the shopping center “.

The Leclerc center, which requires a pass on entry for a week now, will therefore have to continue in this direction.

