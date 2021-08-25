Hélène Darroze talks about her regrets and the role played by Laeticia Hallyday

The year 2021 has already been rich in events for Hélène Darroze. Last spring, the chef gleaned her second consecutive victory in Top Chef by accompanying Mohammed Cheikh who won the competition against Sarah Mainguy. “He is an elegant, benevolent boy, a very good cook, who deserves this recognition.“, She explains. Affected by the health crisis and the closure of its establishments, the great friend of Laeticia Hallyday has regularly spoken, notably calling on the authorities to review the amount of social charges imposed on the bosses. , the owner of several restaurants is of course positioned on the side of her fellow business leaders. “At the same time, on the economy, I have a very liberal point of view as a business manager“, she tells our colleagues from Release. “We do not talk enough about the recognition of work. I feel a socialist at heart because I love social justice, helping people.”, tells this granddaughter of a communist, a socialist and a right-wing couple.





Hélène Darroze expresses her regrets about motherhood and tells about her process to adopt

On Monday 23 August 2021, Liberation published a long portrait of the chef in which she recounts her professional career but also her career as a mother. Hélène Darroze is indeed the mother of two daughters, Charlotte, 14, and Quitterie, 11, adopted in Vietnam. “I always wanted to adopt, since I was a teenager“, she explains before adding:”I would have liked to be pregnant too, but from the moment I did not have a man with whom I wanted to build this …“During this long adoption process, the Top Chef juror also and above all sympathized with Laeticia Hallyday, who also went through this with Johnny Hallyday.”Adoption brought us much closer together. It’s long, pleasure, nine months, like a pregnancy. She gave me good advice “, remembers the boss. “The first meeting at Ddass, I thought I would never make it, they destroy your morale! I called her, she supported me.”

