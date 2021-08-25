Here it all begins: what awaits you in episode 213 of Wednesday, August 25, 2021 [SPOILERS] – News Series on TV

In the next episode of “Here everything begins” … While Kelly passes the pastry test with a heavy constraint imposed by Teyssier, Lionnel must prepare for a painful family meal, and Rose thinks she has a lead.

Attention, the following paragraphs contain spoilers on the episode of Here everything begins broadcast Wednesday evening on TF1! If you don’t want to know anything, don’t read on!





Wednesday August 25 in Here everything begins …

Teyssier penalizes Kelly

During the pastry test, candidates must prepare a chocolate-based dessert. While Kelly wishes to make a revisited opera, Teyssier forbids her to use the oven for his recipe. She struggles to try to cook her cookie in the microwave and then in the pan, without success: her dessert is a bitter failure. Amber and Solal try to help the young girl, but the director surprises them and threatens to exclude them from the contest.

In front of the jury, Kelly resigns herself to presenting her failed cake. Louis then reveals the handicap which she inherited because of Teyssier: Clotilde, Lisandro and Claire are scandalized, and decide to give the average to the young girl so as not to penalize her.

Later, when the results of the competition are about to be revealed, Antoine announces to the candidates that three people have tied for nineteenth place: a first in the history of the institute. To decide between them, they will have to participate in a final cooking test the next day. They are Amber, Solal and Kelly …

Rose thinks she has found Naël’s mother

While taking a walk in the park with the baby, Rose fails to calm her crying. A young girl who is one of the candidates for the competition then hands her a blanket that she claims to have found near the amphitheater. Almost immediately the infant calms down. But the blanket is immaculate, although she claims to have picked it up on the ground.

Intrigued, Rose encourages Constance to go and consult the young girl’s registration file. Named Emma Guibert, they discover that she interrupted her studies at the start of her final year. Naël being four months old, the dates could match: Emma could have got pregnant and dropped out of high school during her pregnancy.

But Emma, ​​who lost her means against Teyssier during the cooking test, has disappeared. Rose decides to find her before she leaves the institute for good in order to confront her about the baby. Constance warns her: if they take too long to notify children’s services, they may get into serious trouble for having kept an abandoned baby for so long without reporting it …

Lionnel fears the anniversary of his mother’s death

Greg notices that Lionnel is particularly silent. For good reason, he must have dinner with his family the same evening to mark the anniversary of his mother’s death. A family ritual that he loathes, but that Greg’s presence reassures somewhat.

While he is busy preparing the dessert, his friend cooks a revisited orange duck for dinner. But he receives a panicked phone call from Eliott, who broke down in the Cévennes, an hour’s drive from the institute. Greg agrees to come pick him up, but he warns Lionnel that he won’t be home in time for the meal.

In the evening, while his father and his sisters exchange anecdotes about his mother and let themselves be overcome by grief, Lionnel pushes his sister away who encourages him to share what he feels. He ends up pointing and leaves the table, and his older sister is angry with him. His father tries to appease him, explaining to him that Lionnel feels guilty …