Hilarious jump scare goes viral in Warzone

One Warzone player shared the biggest scare he has ever had in Activision’s Battle Royale. The clip quickly went viral through his hilarious reaction.

Warzone is considered to be one of the most popular first person shooters around. The Battle Royales have indeed been rated for several years now.

The game is part of the infernal trio of BRs including Apex Fortnite and of course Warzone.

But the game is not limited to just that. Through a lot of creativity on the part of the community Warzone often endows itself with hilarious moments. However, sometimes these actions can turn into real horror sequences.

A hilarious jump scare in Warzone

The player in question is u / SurvivQr who shared the action on reddit. In the video we can see the player entering a Diner after landing to loot the area.





Suddenly the player hears a suspicious noise and asks his teammate to shut up. He then quickly takes cover before repairing his armor.

It is at this precise moment that appears the horror vision of Jigsaw the famous protagonist of the horror franchise Saw.

Small warning for earphone users, the scene that follows is very intensive in decibels!

Neither one nor two SurvivQr shouts and takes his legs at his blow in front of this nightmare. Unfortunately for him another player flanks him and immediately shoots him down as he bursts out laughing with his teammate.

Like what, even Warzone can look like Survival Horror if the circumstances are right.