his daughter dared… Anouchka washes out the members of the Macron government at all costs!

The daughter of the famous actor Alain Delon does not miss an opportunity to make her community die of laughter. Anouchka Delon doesn’t have her tongue in her pocket, but when she clashes, it’s always with a lot of humor! This time, the targets of the young woman are members of the Macron government, and one thing is certain, it is that she is overflowing with imagination.

As the start of the school year is near, some ministers wanted to share a final photo of their summer vacation on their respective social networks. The opportunity for the companion of Julien Dereims to parody their publication, and everyone takes it for their rank. To tease her next stories, Anouchka Delon shared an article and commented: “I decided to rename the photos from their vacation album”. And his first victim is none other than Bruno Lemaire. The photo chosen by the actress shows the politician, in shorts and sneakers, sitting on steps with a mug in his hand. She then opted for the following caption: “Never I start my jogging without my dose of Nespresso”, accompanied by the hashtags “Instalife”, “Whatelse”, “Instagood”.

Then, she attacked Roselyne Bachelot, who shared a photo of her surrounded by the troop of the Nouveau Théâtre populaire. This time, the daughter of Alain Delon commented: “In the evening at Candlelight. It chuckles, it can be touched, but never without my mask”, while concluding: “Get out covered”, referring to the Parisian libertine club.





Gabriel Attal was also not spared. While the government spokesperson was enjoying his last days of vacation at a friends wedding, he posed in a suit in the middle of nature. For Anouchka Delon, the opportunity was too good to rename this shot. “This wedding weekend still in De Fursac of course”, she chose, comparing him to a “summer muse”. To close this funny little parenthesis in her Instagram stories, the young mother of a little Lino has paid the head of Marlène Schiappa, who is revealed in full rereading of her book. In any case, Anouchka Delon is “reassured”, the members of the government have spent “great holidays”. A final spade that seems to prove that she is not a big fan!

See also: Alain Delon presents his Japanese companion

SS