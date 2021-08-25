Hit by the fourth wave in the West Indies, Air Caraïbes appeals to the State

A few weeks ago, Air Caraïbes hoped to be able to have a decent summer in view of the crisis that has affected air transport for a year and a half, but the company is now caught up by the spread of the Delta variant in the West Indies. The rapid deterioration of the situation on the spot and the implementation of drastic measures brought tourist demand to a halt and hit the company’s traffic directly between Martinique, Guadeloupe and mainland France, which is the heart of its activity. Asked about BFM Business, this Monday, August 23, its managing director Marc Rochet expressed his concern about the situation and asked for the support of the State to face this new hard blow.

After reassuring the government of its support for the implementation of health measures, the boss of Air Caraïbes and the low-cost company French Bee, two subsidiaries of the Dubreuil group, asked that it take into account take into account the consequences of these measures. Marc Rochet therefore felt that support should be put in place, as was the case for other sectors of activity such as hotels and restaurants. Likewise, he declared that the question of a request for direct assistance from Bercy would arise. However, he did not announce any leads on the type or amount of aid that could be requested.

A first unsuccessful attempt

This is not the first time that Air Caraïbes has tried to appeal to the State during this crisis: as Marc Rochet announced in an interview with La Tribune last April, the company had already made a request to the Bercy services a little earlier in the year. This has visibly remained a dead letter, the boss of Air Caraïbes having declared during his speech of August 23 that he “did not succeed as such in putting together a case for direct aid to the airline.”

By way of comparison – in addition to Air France – Air Austral and Corsair International, all direct competitors of the two companies of the Dubreuil group, benefited from direct financial support from 2020, while Air Caraïbes and French Bee were satisfied with general measures. such as taking over the partial activity or guaranteeing a bank loan. A difference in treatment which is not without raising the question of a distortion of competition in the French sky.

At present, Marc Rochet affirms that Air Caraïbes and French Bee “still have the means” to face the crisis. But he warns: “If this were to last too long, we are at risk, and an extremely dangerous risk. »A model of financial profitability before the crisis, Air Caraïbes benefited during the health crisis from the strength of its shareholder and internal cost reduction measures. With French Bee, it has also succeeded in sharply reducing salary costs since last year, through the signing of collective performance agreements (CPAs) with its staff.

If the summer is not traditionally as strong as the high season (December-April) for the service between the Antilles and the metropolis, it remains one of the important moments of the year thanks to the contribution of affinity traffic. After an already extremely complicated start to the year, this 4th local wave therefore comes at the worst time for airlines positioned in this segment, especially as traffic finally seemed to be taking off. According to figures from Aéroports de Paris, in July, the number of passengers between Paris and overseas destinations had thus fallen to more than 94% of 2019 traffic. In June, this share was only 56%, and in May by 27%. The figures for August are not yet known, but a sharp decline is already certain.

Increased competition for French Bee on Réunion





Concentration in sight in air transport on the axis connecting the Metropolis and Reunion Island. Two of the four French players, Corsair and the Reunionese company Air Austral, will join forces to improve their financial situation, which has been damaged by the pandemic. An alliance that aims to better counter the fierce competition from Air France and French Bee. Corsair and Air Austral want to create a “joint venture” (“joint venture”), a misnomer since in air transport, this type of agreement does not correspond to a “joint venture” in the strict sense of the term. to the extent that it does not include capital investments. However, this type of cooperation is the highest level of commercial partnership in air transport. It makes it possible to share costs and revenues on a common flight plan, to harmonize flight schedules, to optimize sales forces or to sign joint agreements with customers. corporate (businesses). A sort of virtual merger between several companies on part of their network. As such, it requires the green light from the French Competition Authority.

According to them, the Corsair and Air Austral alliance project will allow “the deployment of an enriched service offering for the benefit of passengers in the Indian Ocean, while improving the economic profitability of operations thanks to the in common of means and the implementation of synergies “.

Based in Reunion, Air Austral serves Mauritius, the Comoros, Madagascar, the Seychelles, but also South Africa, Bangkok and South India. Corsair has connections to Guadeloupe, Martinique, Réunion, Mauritius, Mayotte, Ivory Coast, Montreal and the Dominican Republic. For flights to the Indian Ocean, the two companies intend to provide an “enhanced flight program”, a “wider and diversified choice”, better connections and a “wider and more competitive fare offer”. They also want to improve their freight offer.

Corsair benefited at the end of December from a rescue plan involving the State and a consortium of investors who contributed 300 million euros. The company, which cut 112 jobs, employs 970 people. Air Austral, which for its part received 120 million euros in aid in 2020, expects its cash flow to plunge to -41 million euros in February 2022, according to the Reunion Region which owns 73.5% of the capital. Corsair has a fleet of eight Airbus A330s, while Air Austral operates three Boeing B777s, two B787s and three A220s.