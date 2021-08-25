Hopium: To develop its hydrogen car, the French Hopium raises 6 million euros

(BFM Bourse) – The French manufacturer of hydrogen powered sedans Hopium announces the success of its capital increase by private placement for an amount of 6 million euros, to 22 euros per share against 8.55 euros during the previous fundraising fund, last February.

Introduced by direct listing (without fundraising) at an issue price set at 1 euro on December 23, 2020, the title of the French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen cars (currently at the prototype stage) is currently being traded at 28.8 euros on the Access compartment of Euronext Paris.

The group created (in 2019) and led by former pilot Olivier Lombard is once again taking advantage of this outbreak to raise 6 million euros, after having already raised 5 million euros on February 4 at a price per share of 8 , 55 euros (issue premium included).

Read also

Hopium thus announces today the success of its capital increase carried out with elimination of the preferential subscription right of shareholders for a final amount of 6 million euros “with a small circle of investors”.

“A first essential milestone in our roadmap”

In detail, the operation gave rise to the issue of 272,278 new shares at a price per share of 22 euros (issue premium included), or 2.17% of the post-operation share capital of the company. The participation of a shareholder holding 1% of the capital prior to the operation will thus be increased to 0.98%, which automatically drops the share of CEO Olivier Lombard below 50% (from 51 to 49.78%). The remainder of the shareholding comprises the historical investors, up to 34.26% of the capital, and the free float, which therefore stands at 15.75% at the end of the operation.





“Hopium is pursuing with determination the development of the first top-of-the-range French sedan powered by hydrogen,” said the manager, quoted in the press release. “The presentation of the Alpha 0 prototype on June 16, produced in record time, is an essential first milestone in our roadmap which should lead to the future commercialization of the Hopium Machina” he recalls.

Very secret, the group just indicates in its press release that it “brings together a team of experts, leading partners, at the forefront of innovation in the sectors of hydrogen fuel cells, technology and technology. ‘automotive engineering’.

No Hopium shares have changed hands at this point on Tuesday.

Quentin Soubranne – © 2021 BFM Bourse