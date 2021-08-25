how do other countries juggle the two systems?

He decided. Jean-Michel Blanquer announced in an interview published in the Sunday newspaper (article reserved for subscribers), Sunday August 22, that level 2 of the school protocol would be applied in all establishments in France and Corsica at the start of the September school year.

These rules provide in particular for seven days of isolation for unvaccinated middle and high school students who will be identified as contact cases. However, gray areas remain as to the device applied when teaching is done both in distance and face-to-face during these few days. It will be “either systems [qui] allow a remote student to see the class, or it is quite simply homework and follow-up that are provided by the teacher through digital work environments“, replied Jean-Michel Blanquer, questioned on the subject on August 19.”Each establishment is a particular case and has its educational continuity plan “, added the minister.

Moreover, while the primary classes will be closed from the first case of Covid-19 identified, alternating face-to-face and distance learning remains a challenge. Other countries have been confronted with such equations since the onset of the health crisis, and sometimes even before. From China to the United States, via Quebec, franceinfo makes a small tour of the world of the answers provided.

Estonia had started a digital transition before the start of the pandemic. In Tallinn, the capital, many digital tools and platforms had already been available to schools for several years, in particular to ensure the link between teachers, parents and students who find themselves at a distance.

Before the health crisis, it happened that young people were occasionally required to have lessons from home. When they were absent due to illness, all they had to do was connect to eKool, an electronic educational platform set up to ensure the continuity of teaching, where students can in particular have feedback on their work.

These tools were not used systematically, but very quickly became “essentials“with the pandemic, Laura Limperk-Kütaru, who heads the department of international relations at the Estonian Ministry of Education, told franceinfo. In general, beyond education, the transition to digital technology is well underway in spirits and customs: “Over 90% of public services are online in Estonia, so today people are used to doing everything on the internet“, Explain Laura Limperk-Kütaru.

“We have been training teachers in the use of digital tools, and have been helping them create educational materials online for several years.” Laura Limperk-Kütaru, Director of the Department of International Relations of the Estonian Ministry of Education to franceinfo

In China, going from face-to-face to distancing was not new to young people either. “Pandemic or not, teachers are used to recording their lessons in order to make them available to students on platforms“, tells franceinfo Yiqing Qi, journalist in France who spent all his schooling in China. The country has a national platform dedicated to educational resources and public service. Everything was ready when the 200 million students of the primary and secondary schools began their online courses on February 9, 2020, explains a Unesco study.

Across the Atlantic, hybrid education was chosen as a solution in Quebec during the pandemic. In certain “red” areas, where the circulation of the virus was the strongest, the second and first students were required to go to school every other day, as Radio-Canada explained in October 2020. The device recalls the one set up in France, when an alternation of face-to-face and home lessons (with half-groups) had emerged during the second confinement, to avoid the complete closure of establishments.

Nevertheless, in Quebec, the reflection had already started before the health crisis. In 2018, a digital action plan was launched by the Ministry of Education to fundamentally transform the education system. A total of 33 measures have been taken to help the implementation of hybrid and online education, and to purchase the necessary digital equipment.

“The plan provides for numerous free online training courses for teachers, in order to support them in this digital transition.” France Gravelle, professor-researcher in educational management at the University of Quebec in Montreal to franceinfo

Among these trainings, we find in particular a webinar, during which a teacher talks about the virtual classroom she experienced. In the case of a course given 100% remotely, she says that she works with three screens: her computer which allows her to communicate with her students and send them documents, an interactive board allowing the course to be projected, and a screen. in front of her, on which she can see the reactions of the young people.

Across the Canadian border, in the United States, the school closures initiated in mid-March 2020 have kept millions of students away from classrooms for months. The situation has differed greatly from state to state, sometimes even from county to county. However, seeing millions of children no longer attending school has fueled a debate about the accumulated academic delays and the psychological consequences of distance education.





To compensate for this teaching “all distance“while curbing the progression of the epidemic, some cities have tried to compromise, from the start of the 2020 school year, as in New York, as the New York Times*. In New Jersey, a local ABC * station reported in August 2020, a school board had considered blended education, but had to back down due to the withdrawal of hundreds of teachers who did not want to return to class for fear of the pandemic. Operating on half-day, weekly, or every other day rotations, both distance learning and physics education is debated and remains at an experimental stage in the country.

Local initiatives have also flourished elsewhere in the country. When they could afford it, many American parents have tried to bypass public education, focusing on learning by “learning pods“(learning modules) as an alternative to virtual classes. The concept? Bring together children from the same neighborhood at one or the other to work with a teacher who could be found at a distance.

All over the world, the impossibility of providing face-to-face lessons has in any case pushed countries to imagine various solutions. Peru has thus built up the national distance education program called “Aprendo en casa” (“I learn at home”) intended for preschools, primary schools and colleges. The objective of this program was to help pupils, despite the digital divide, by broadcasting lessons and educational content on public television and radio stations. But access to virtual classes was not optimal: many regions located in very remote areas struggled to receive the telephone network or the Internet, as reported in a report by Amanda Chaparro, correspondent in Peru for Radio France.





Peruvian students climb a hill to try to pick up a signal to access virtual classes set up by the government, in the district of Manazo, Peru, July 24, 2020. (CARLOS MAMANI / AFP)

In several African countries, the same approach has been favored, reports a World Bank study. In Kenya, a distance education plan that already existed, using radio and television, was set in motion as soon as the schools were closed in March 2020. A similar program was also reinforced in Sierra Leone after being put in place. in place during the Ebola outbreak from 2014.

This boom in online education now allows some states to consider hybrid education. Ris whether this trend will persist after the health crisis to take hold in the long term. At the beginning of June, Quebec thus relied on a return to school “100% normal”, although the Delta variant could make a difference, points out Press.

* These links refer to articles in English.