Huawei pushes the curved screen to its maximum as this patent proves

Huawei has just filed a new patent for a smartphone equipped with an extremely curved slab. Called “Arc Display”, this screen would extend its course to the back of the device. In addition, a selfie camera under the screen would also be part of the game.

Despite being deprived of computer chips following US sanctions, Huawei still aims to become the world number one in the smartphone market. This obviously requires innovation, and in this area, the Shenzhen firm has some to spare as evidenced by the filing of numerous patents in recent months.

Thus, the Chinese manufacturer has devised a system to unlock his smartphone with the movement of his lips, or a wireless transmission system for the brand’s folding smartphones. This time, the patent of the day concerns a new concept of smartphone. Originally submitted in 2019, this patent was finally published and approved in July 2021 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Huawei pushes the curved screen to its limits

From the description, it would be a hybrid version of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the Mate 40 Pro. The device in question is equipped with an extremely curved screen, called “Arc Display” by Huawei. As can be seen on the various 3D renderings produced by our colleagues on the LetsGoDigital site, the screen occupies the sides of the device up to reach the back side.

To compensate for the absence of physical buttons on the slices, Huawei has opted for touch controls. A pressure sensitive touch system is also mentioned by the manufacturer in the description. According to Huawei’s clarification, the user could apply some pressure to a specific part of the screen to trigger a predefined action. This system will prevent accidental inputs, especially on the touch controls located on the sides.

As said above, a camera under the screen is also part, while virtual buttons would be in the game, especially to play while holding the smartphone in landscape mode. Finally, the documentation mentions the presence of a artificial intelligence chip, a cooling system, as well as stereo speakers. Of course, it should be remembered that this is a patent and that such a device could never see the light of day.

Source: LetsGoDigital