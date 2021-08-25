Hubble shares incredible photo of galaxy 68 million light years away

Hubble is not at its first attempt. The space telescope, in orbit around the Earth, regularly spoils us with sublime photos, for our greatest pleasure. Very recently, a photo of three galaxies in full fusion had been shared on the web, or an exoplanet with a second atmosphere in formation. Today, Hubble offers us a new snapshot of a galaxy 68 million light years away. This shot benefits from unprecedented quality and level of detail.

ESA / Hubble & NASA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-HST Team

Our universe contains countless secrets and many of them will probably never be uncovered. But thanks to Hubble, that doesn’t stop us from admiring its beauty. In 2021, Hubble shared some wonderful shots again, which let us see what we can never achieve. Just repaired after a power failure, the telescope once again amazed us.





Hubble photographed the galaxy NGC 1385 in unprecedented level of detail

This barred spiral galaxy is located about 68 million light years from Earth, in the constellation Fourneau. Simply named NGC 1385, it was discovered in 1784 by the British astronomer William Herschel.

According to NASA, NGC 1385 is therefore 68 million light years from Earth. A distance that, at the moment, seems totally unattainable, even in the wildest sci-fi scenarios. This photo is especially valuable because of its level of detail. It offers scientists unprecedented clarity of this galaxy, which could potentially uncover more interesting information.

Hubble was able to photograph this galaxy with such clarity thanks to a wide-angle lens installed by NASA in 2009. The first advantage of this camera, according to NASA, would be its ability to “Cover the electromagnetic spectrum of the ultraviolet, through visible light, and in the near infrared”. Since its installation, this camera has enabled Hubble to make many observations invaluable to astronomers.

Hubble: a beautiful photo of the remains of a supernova

Source: screenrant.com