Human protein associated with obesity to increase crop yields

The idea may seem preposterous. But according to a new study conducted by Chinese and American researchers, this approach would double agricultural yields, without increasing the surface area of ​​crops. In other words, it could help fight hunger in the world without causing further damage to the environment and the climate.

Last month, the United Nations pointed out in a new report that world hunger had worsened significantly in 2020, in part due to the pandemic. It is estimated that nearly 10% of the population today is undernourished. However, increasing agricultural production is not a possible solution in the long term: we now know that agriculture contributes significantly to global warming (the sector is responsible for nearly 20% of greenhouse gas emissions) and the massive use of pesticides promotes pest resistance while polluting waterways.

Faced with this observation, researchers had the idea of ​​boosting yields in a different way: starting from what already exists, but increasing the size of the product. To do this, they came up with the idea of ​​transplanting a human fat-related gene into the genetic code of rice and potato plants. This gene, called FTO, has previously been associated with an increased risk of obesity. ” To be honest, we expected catastrophic effects », Acknowledges Chuan He, chemist at the University of Chicago and co-author of the study.

One modification for spectacular returns

Concretely, the introduction of the gene chemically modified the RNA strands of the plant so that it itself produces the FTO protein. And against all odds, this gene has produced spectacular results: longer roots, more efficient photosynthesis and increased resistance to drought. Every type of plant the researchers modified, including grass and trees, grew faster and more massively.

The genetically modified plants, grown in greenhouses, produced three times more rice than the unmodified plants. Grown in fields in Beijing, the rice plants were 50% heavier and more productive. Same result with the potato plants. The researchers emphasize, however, that the presence of FTO had no impact on the size of mature cells, the diameter of the roots or the height of the plant.

This is by far not the first time that scientists have genetically modified crops to increase yields – especially corn, soybeans and cotton. The genes used generally make it possible to improve the resistance of plants to insects or to control their germination. The addition of a gene encoding a protein of interest, generally linked to growth, is also a technique that has already been used many times. However, none of the previous genetic modifications have increased yields by more than 10%.





For many experts, the results obtained exceed the figures usually announced so much that they seem to be magic or chance. ” What is unusual about the strategy adopted in this article is that there is no reason to expect it to be successful. Said Donald Ort, a plant biologist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, who was not involved in the study. He also notes that in absolute figures, the yields obtained in the study remain lower than those of commercial varieties; but if we applied this same technique to these already effective strains, it would represent a real breakthrough for agriculture.

A “very special” gene that could revolutionize agriculture

From a genetic point of view, plant growth is a very complex process; it is based on several genes, so it is particularly difficult to optimize crop yields by acting on one of them. Plants also have an incredible ability to adapt, especially in the face of limited water and nutrient resources or other harmful environmental factors. ” Plants are constantly changing their priorities: they must develop or strengthen their defenses against diseases and unfavorable growing conditions Says Robert Sablowski, a plant biologist at the John Innes Center in the UK, who was not involved in the study.

Thus, the environment of a plant usually plays a major role in determining the final yield. This is why the results of this study are so surprising for the specialist: although it is possible, ” it is very unusual to read a report of a very large increase in yield due to a simple genetic change », He emphasizes. Chuan He and his team attempted to introduce other non-plant proteins into the plants, but none achieved such a high level of yield. ” I think FTO is very special He said.

It now remains to fully understand the action of the FTO protein on the mechanisms of plant growth. Moreover, the results obtained are so impressive that other researchers call for caution before implementing this approach on a larger scale; more research needs to be done to test its agricultural potential and especially to ensure that the gains are reproducible under various environmental conditions. So we won’t see giant potatoes on the shelves anytime soon: it will probably take a few years to study several generations of these genetically modified plants.

